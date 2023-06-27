Ranil questions English spoken by Tamil activist

President Ranil Wickremesinghe questioned the English spoken by a Tamil activist who confronted him at an event held during his just concluded overseas visit.

The President said that he can understand Tamil and asked the activist to speak in Tamil as he could not understand the English spoken by the activist.

Speaking at a panel discussion hosted by the Conservative Environment Network and Klima Union, the activist urged the President to give priority to the humanitarian issues in Sri Lanka before focusing on other issues.

The activist also opined that he does not believe the Government in Sri Lanka was democratic.

The President responded saying he could not understand what the activist was trying to say and asked him to speak in Tamil if he does not know English.

Wickremesinghe said that he knows Tamil and asked the activist to speak in Tamil.

The activist then began to speak in Tamil and English saying that Tamils were killed in Sri Lanka and that must be looked at as well first.

He also said that the Army was involved in land grab in the North.

The activist was then cut short by the organizers but not before the President told the activist in Tamil to come to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)