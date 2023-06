Aragalaya activist Piyath Nikeshala, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department yesterday, was granted bail today.

However, the court imposed an overseas travel ban on Nikeshala.

He was arrested yesterday for reportedly live streaming the incident where President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence was set on fire by protesters in July last year.

Piyath Nikeshala was arrested after he was summoned by the CID to record a statement over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)