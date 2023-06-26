Sri Lanka and China’s EXIM Bank discuss debt restructuring exercise

Sri Lanka and China’s EXIM Bank had talks on the debt restructuring exercise.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry had detailed discussions in Beijing with EXIM Bank of China Chairman Wu Fulin and a team of EXIM Bank.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in China said that both sides expressed satisfaction at the conclusion of the talks.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang had said that China is ready to consolidate and expand its partnership with Sri Lanka.

He gave the assurance when he met Ali Sabry in Beijing yesterday (Sunday).

Sabry is leading a delegation to participate at the World Economic Forum to be held in Tianjin, China from 27 to 29 June 2023.

The Forum themed ‘Entrepreneurship: The Driving Force of the Global Economy’, will provide a platform for dialogue among political and business leaders from over 90 countries across the globe, which is expected to advance regional and global collaboration on economic challenges. (Colombo Gazette)