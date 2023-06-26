AirAsia to resume Bangkok to Colombo flights

AirAsia has announced the resumption of direct flights between Bangkok and Colombo, Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited said.

AirAsia is to resume the popular Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Colombo route on 9th July 2023.

The new services to the capital of Sri Lanka will operate four times weekly.

At present, BIA facilitates 18,000–19,000 passenger movements and 110-120 aircraft movements daily.

AASL said it is happy to see the resumption of scheduled international flight operations by international airlines which will contribute to the nation’s economy.

AirAsia is a Malaysian multinational low-cost airline headquartered near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It is the largest airline in Malaysia by fleet size and destinations. AirAsia operates scheduled domestic and international flights to more than 165 destinations spanning 25 countries. (Colombo Gazette)