Public in Colombo urged to stay home next weekend

The public in the Colombo Municipal Council area have been urged to stay home next weekend when a dengue control program is carried out in the area.

State Minister of Health Dr. Seetha Arambepola, Chairperson of the Dengue Control Expert Committee, said that a special cleanliness program for dengue control will be undertaken in the Colombo Municipal Council area next weekend.

The State Minister added that a week of larval inspections covering the Colombo and Gampaha districts will follow the initiative.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe recently took decisive action to combat the spread of Covid-19 and dengue in the country by establishing both a Ministerial Committee and an Expert Committee, the President’s Media Unit said.

To facilitate the work of the Experts Committee, nine Provincial sub-Committees have been established.

The involvement of these sub-Committees aims to enhance collaboration and coordination at the provincial level in the fight against Covid-19 and dengue.

By designating specific days to inspect schools, places of worship, Government and private institutions, commercial premises, and abandoned plots as places where dengue mosquitoes breed the most, this program will be implemented in the Western Province.

Meanwhile, other provinces are urged to identify their own challenges and implement specific programs, according to State Minister Dr. Seetha Arambepola.

The State Minister said that more than 47,000 dengue cases have been reported since January and 50% of them are reported from the Western Province.

The special cleanliness program will be implemented in the city of Colombo with the support of the military next weekend.

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU), Provincial Department of Health Services and the Local Government authorities will also join and the office of the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) will make relevant notifications. (Colombo Gazette)