Mahanama presented with special commemorative award in New Zealand

Renowned Sri Lankan cricketer Roshan Mahanama has been presented with a special commemorative award by Indian Newslink at the prestigious Sports, Community, Arts, and Culture Awards Ceremony 2023 held in Auckland, New Zealand.

The ceremony recognized Mahanama for his outstanding contributions to cricket and his remarkable community service through the Roshan Mahanama Trust.

The event, held at the Swaminarayan Complex in Papatoetoe, South Auckland, drew an audience of over 650 attendees. The ceremony celebrated and honored 65 individuals from the South Asian community who have excelled in sports, arts, culture, and community endeavors. Distinguished guests included ministers, the leader of the opposition, members of parliament, notable sports legends from New Zealand, and prominent members of the business community.

Expressing his gratitude upon receiving the award, Roshan Mahanama said, “I am deeply humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award. It strengthens my resolve to continue my humanitarian efforts through the Roshan Mahanama Trust. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the event organizers and the people of New Zealand for their trust and unwavering support to the people of Sri Lanka during these challenging times.”

Roshan Mahanama, renowned for his illustrious cricket career, has dedicated himself to making a positive impact beyond the boundaries of the sport. Through the Roshan Mahanama Trust, he has been actively involved in various philanthropic initiatives, providing support and assistance to the communities in need. (Colombo Gazette)