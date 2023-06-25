Chinese Foreign Minister assures Sri Lanka

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that China is ready to consolidate and expand its partnership with Sri Lanka.

He gave the assurance when he met Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs M.U.M Ali Sabry in Beijing today.

Sabry is leading a delegation to participate at the World Economic Forum to be held in Tianjin, China from 27 to 29 June 2023.

The Forum themed ‘Entrepreneurship: The Driving Force of the Global Economy’, will provide a platform for dialogue among political and business leaders from over 90 countries across the globe, which is expected to advance regional and global collaboration on economic challenges.

Minister Sabry is scheduled to participate at the Roundtable titled ‘Preventing a Lost Decade’ and the Stakeholder Dialogue on ‘How to Power Tomorrow’s Economy’. (Colombo Gazette)