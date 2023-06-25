Cash rewards offered as gun violence in Sri Lanka continues

The Police have offered cash rewards as the gun violence in Sri Lanka in 2023 crossed 43 today with 23 deaths.

Police Media Spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said that cash rewards have been offered to the Police and the public who help arrest suspects with illegal firearms.

Thalduwa said that Rs. 250,000 has been offered as a reward if information is provided leading to the arrest of a suspect with an illegal T-56 firearm.

Cash rewards amounting to from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 250,000 is on offer for arrests and information related to suspects and illegal weapons.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne had accused senior Police officers of failing to prevent recent shootings.

Wickramaratne had reportedly told Public Security Minister Tiran Alles that the inefficiency of certain senior Police officers and the Officers-In-Charge (OIC) in the Western and Southern provinces was the reason crimes were continuing in these areas.

In the most recent incident, a man was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in the Ambalangoda town.

The victim was said to be a 56-year-old three-wheel driver. (Colombo Gazette)