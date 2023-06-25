A journey of flavours this Hajj

Indulge in a culinary adventure like no other this Hajj festival season, as Ramada Colombo invites you and your loved ones to savour the flavours of Sri Lanka, China, India, and Italy with our irresistible Family Feast extravaganza. Discover why Ramada Colombo is the best place to eat and create lasting memories with your family while enjoying a delectable meal at the best price.

For those longing for a taste of authentic Sri Lankan cuisine, we have two tantalizing options to choose from. First, immerse yourself in the vibrant flavours of our Sri Lankan Yellow Rice with Chicken Red Curry, Sri Lankan Mutton Dry Curry, Potato Tempered, Boiled & Fried Egg, Dhal Fry, Chili Beans, Chutney, Papadum, and Cream Caramel, all thoughtfully prepared to perfection. This irresistible feast is available for an incredible price of just Rs.8750.

Alternatively, experience the true essence of Sri Lankan coastal cuisine with our Isso Dun Thel Bath. Delight in the mouth-watering combination of Chicken Red Curry, Prawn Murunga Leaves Curry, Fish Cutlet, Dhal Tempered, Potato Baduma, Brinjal Pahi with Sprats, Fried Banana Blossom, and Sri Lankan Pol Pani Pancakes. This captivating feast can be yours for only Rs.8450.

Embark on a journey to the oriental land of flavours with our Chinese family feast. Begin with the delightful Chinese Vegetable Spring Roll and Sweet Corn & Egg Drop Soup. Then, savour the harmonious blend of Wok Fried Rice (Egg), Chicken in Black Bean Sauce, Sweet & Sour Prawns, Mushrooms in Oyster Sauce, Garlic-tossed Fried Tofu, Chili Paste, and Fresh Fruit Cubes with Lychees. This extraordinary dining experience awaits you for just Rs.8450.

For those with a penchant for the vibrant spices and aromas of India, our Indian feast is a must-try. Relish the traditional flavours of Punjabi Samosa, Dahi Kebab, Kashmiri Pilaf, Murgh Rogan Josh, Tandoori Fish, Kadai Prawns, Dal Tadkewali, Bhindi Masala, and Gulab Jamun. Immerse yourself in a symphony of tastes for the exceptional price of Rs.8250.

Last but certainly not least, take your taste buds on a journey to Italy with our Italian feast. Begin with the comforting Classic Minestrone Soup and Italian Chop Salad. Then, indulge in the succulent Chicken Salad, Spaghetti with Fresh Pesto Sauce, Full Roast Chicken, Garlic Bread, and a delightful Cheesecake to round off the experience. Experience a slice of Italy for just Rs.8550.

If you still crave the exquisite flavuors of a traditional biryani, we present to you the delectable Biriyani Sawans. Each Sawan offers a complete feast, featuring a succulent Full Roast Chicken, perfectly boiled and fried eggs, accompanied by a refreshing combination of curd and onion, Green Peas and Chicken Liver Curry, tantalizing Maldives Fish Sambal, refreshing Mint Sambal, and the irresistible Watalappan.

Designed to cater to larger groups, the Sawan is a generous serving that can satiate the appetites of 6 to 8 individuals. We offer four enticing varieties to choose from: the rich and flavoursome Mutton Sawan priced at Rs.16000, the sumptuous Prawns Sawan priced at Rs.15000, the aromatic Chicken Sawan available at Rs.11500, and the delightful Vegetable Sawan priced at Rs.8500.

But that’s not all! To make this Hajj festival season even more delightful, Ramada Colombo is offering a special treat. Enjoy a 10% discount on Delivery and Takeaway when you pay using your NTB & Amex cards. This exclusive offer is valid only for the Family Feasts from June 26th to 30th. There will be an additional packaging fee of Rs.850 added to you orders. You can avail of our delivery service by simply calling +94-777-864-864.