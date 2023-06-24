By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka will consider India’s legitimate security concerns but will not align itself to just one country, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told Daily Mirror.

The Foreign Minister said that Sri Lanka will do what is best for the country and for its people.

In an interview with Daily Mirror ‘On Fire’, the Foreign Minister who is scheduled to undertake a visit to China next week, said that Sri Lanka’s strategic location and its close relations with global powers gives it several opportunities.

“Everybody will vie for their influence here. But we need to carefully thread the path and create a situation where we will always be a peaceful zone in the Indian Ocean and create opportunities for all,” he said.

The Minister added that Sri Lanka will keep in mind that India is Sri Lanka’s largest neighbor and any legitimate security concerns raised by India will be taken into consideration.

Asked if “legitimate concerns” include turning back Chinese vessels which India may see as a security threat, Ali Sabry refused to speculate but said that things will be looked at case by case.

“Sri Lanka is open to do business with everyone and anyone,” the Minister added.

Sabry will lead a delegation to participate at the World Economic Forum to be held in Tianjin, China from 27 to 29 June 2023.

The Forum themed ‘Entrepreneurship: The Driving Force of the Global Economy’, will provide a platform for dialogue among political and business leaders from over 90 countries across the globe, which is expected to advance regional and global collaboration on economic challenges.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will hold bilateral discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and other high level dignitaries.