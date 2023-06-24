Sabry defends Bogollagama’s nomination 

By Easwaran Rutnam

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry defended the nomination of former Minister Rohitha Bogollagama as Sri Lanka’s next envoy to the UK.

He said that Bogollagama’s nomination was well thought out and was taken following discussions between himself and President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Speaking to Daily Mirror ‘On Fire’, Sabry said that Bogollagama was nominated to the post taking into consideration his former role as Foreign Minister.

Sabry said that Bogollagama’s former post will be handy in a station like London.

He said that President Ranil Wickremesinghe had discussed the matter with him before it was decided to nominate Bogollagama to the post in the UK.

“It was a well thought out decision,” Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said.

The Minister also said that Sri Lanka’s Foreign Service lacks officers to man all the stations, as a result of which it needs others to be appointed to key posts.

He also defended the political appointments made to overseas missions saying most of them have delivered. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)