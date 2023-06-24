Russian diplomat squats near Australia parliament in embassy lease row

The planned embassy would sit only 400m (0.25 miles) from parliament, which experts have said poses a spying risk.

Russia’s existing embassy is some distance away.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the Australian decision as another example of “Russophobic hysteria that is now going on in the countries of the collective West”.

It is unclear on what “constitutional grounds” Russia will challenge the laws, but it has sought an injunction to defer any moves to reclaim the site until the legal challenge is decided.