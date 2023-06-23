Sajith says he loves to be a pilot

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa told Parliament today that he loves to be a pilot.

He said that flying as a pilot is a stressful thing and he loves to do it.

Premadasa said this while speaking on the issue surrounding SriLankan Airlines.

The Opposition Leader said that SriLankan Airlines is short of pilots.

He said that SriLankan Airlines requires 330 pilots but has only 260.

Premadasa said that a number of pilots have left SriLankan Airlines and more are expected to leave soon.

He also said that owing to the shortage of pilots the remaining pilots are forced to break international regulations.

The Opposition Leader said that the remaining pilots fly without taking a rest, violating international regulations. (Colombo Gazette)