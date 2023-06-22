Twenty-two Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lankan waters

Twenty-two Indian fishermen have been detained in Sri Lankan waters, northwest of Delft Island, Jaffna.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that a special operation was carried out yesterday (21st June) to chase away Indian trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The operation led to 04 Indian trawlers being detained with 22 Indian fishermen, the Sri Lanka Navy said today.

The trawlers and 22 Indian fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai harbour and were to be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for legal action.

The Navy said that it is conducting operations to stop illegal fishing by foreign fishermen in Sri Lankan waters.

“The aim of these operations is to prevent harm to the marine environment and secure the livelihood of the local fishing community,” the Sri Lanka Navy said.

Several Indian trawlers have been detained in Sri Lankan waters over the past several months.

Sri Lanka and India are having talks in an attempt to reach a solution to the fishermen crisis. (Colombo Gazette)