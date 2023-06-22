Twenty pilots refused to fly plane when SriLankan Airlines pilot fell sick

Twenty SriLankan Airlines pilots refused to step in and fly a plane scheduled to travel to Korea when the main pilot fell sick, Parliament was informed today.

Civil Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva told Parliament that 20 pilots who were on leave were requested to step in when the main pilot fell sick on Tuesday but all 20 refused.

The Minister said that there is so much talk about protecting the airline yet not a single officer came forward when their colleague fell sick.

SriLankan Airlines had earlier expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to its guests by the delay of UL 470.

The airline confirmed that flight UL 470 to Seoul, which was to depart at 20:20 on Tuesday, was delayed overnight.

“Unfortunately, one cockpit crew member who was scheduled for this flight was sick, and due to the various regulations for fatigue and safety that govern operating crew, there was no available replacement until the morning of 21 June 2023,” the airline said in a statement.

SriLankan Airlines said it regrets the inconvenience caused to its guests by the delay of UL 470 adding that in such circumstances, the airline does everything possible to keep the passengers updated and provide hotel accommodation for those who need it. (Colombo Gazette)