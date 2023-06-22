Police chief blames cops as gun violence continues in Sri Lanka

Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne accused senior Police officers of failing to prevent recent shootings as the gun violence continued today.

Wickramaratne had reportedly told Public Security Minister Tiran Alles that the inefficiency of certain senior Police officers and the Officers-In-Charge (OIC) in the Western and Southern provinces was the reason crimes were continuing in these areas.

In response the Minister has instructed the IGP to transfer the Police officers who fail in their duties.

Meanwhile, more shootings were reported today, with the latest incident taking place in Borella.

According to the Police, gunmen had opened fire targeting a house in Borella.

The Police said that a T-56 gun was used to carry out the shooting targeting the house of a businessman.

No one was injured in the shooting incident.

Earlier, three people were killed in multiple shootings reported in Sri Lanka between Tuesday last night and last morning (Wednesday).

The shooting incidents were reported in Homagama, Kottawa and Kosgoda. (Colombo Gazette)