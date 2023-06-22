MP claims 5 students of Peradeniya Uni committed suicide

Opposition Parliamentarian Imthiaz Bakeer Markar claims 5 students attached to the Peradeniya University had committed suicide this year.

He also said that another two students who attempted suicide are receiving counselling at the University.

The MP told Parliament that the information was given to him by academics at the University.

He added that several students eat only one meal a day while there are also those who faint in class.

The MP appealed to Education Minister Susil Premajayantha to look into the issue. (Colombo Gazette)

If you feel emotionally overwhelmed seek help. Call Sri Lanka Sumithrayo. It is never too late to reach out. Direct: +94 11 2682570 / +94 11 2674436 Mobile/WhatsApp: 0767 520 620, 0777 723 696