Keheliya threatens to resign as Health Minister

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has threatened to resign from his post if he is unable to resolve the shortage of medicines in the market.

Speaking in Parliament today, Rambukwella said that a legal issue and shortage of funds had resulted in a crisis in importing drugs.

Rambukwella said that a special discussion is to be held with the Finance Ministry to try and resolve the issue.

The Minister said that if he feels he is unable to address the drugs shortage issue then he will inform Parliament.

Rambukwella said that he has decided not to continue as Cabinet Minister if he is unable to resolve the issue.

He said that the responsibility of the issue will have to be taken by him no matter what the circumstances are. (Colombo Gazette)