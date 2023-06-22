Japan appreciates steps taken by Ranil to restructure debt

Japan has appreciated the steps taken by President Ranil Wickremsinghe to restructure Sri Lanka’s debt.

Newly appointed Eastern Province Governor Senthil Thondaman, who is on a visit to Japan, met the State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, TAKEI Shunsuke, for talks today.

During the discussion, the Japanese Minister had noted the steps taken by President Wickremesinghe to secure a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and also restructure Sri Lanka’s debt.

Japan had also assured assistance to develop the Eastern Province, the Eastern Province Governor’s media unit said.

Thondaman had requested Japan to increase tourist arrivals to the Eastern Province and the Central hills. (Colombo Gazette)