IMF committed to support Sri Lanka’s economic reforms

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it is committed to support Sri Lanka’s economic reforms.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that she had a very good meeting with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Paris.

“I warmly welcomed the strong ownership by Sri Lanka Government to address current economic challenges. We are committed to support Sri Lanka’s economic reforms to improve living standards for its people,” Georgieva tweeted following her meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe. (Colombo Gazette)