Government defends decision to allow Uber and PickMe to operate at BIA

The Government today defended the decision to allow Uber and PickMe to operate at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) saying there are several allegations against other taxi operators at the airport.

Airport and Civil Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said that among the allegations against the other taxi drivers is that they harass tourists at the airport and also charge double the normal fare.

“The airport taxi drivers charge Rs. 6750 to come to Colombo from Katunayake while Uber and PickMe charge Rs. 3500,” the Miniter said.

Nimal Siripala de Silva said that allowing Uber and PickMe to operate at the BIA gives Sri Lankan domestic workers and others arriving in Sri Lanka from overseas a cheaper option to travel to Colombo.

He also said that the airport is charging Rs. 700 from Uber and PickMe for each ride and has earned over Rs. 5 million so far.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa had yesterday questioned the decision taken to allow Uber and PickMe to operate at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Speaking in Parliament yesterday the Opposition Leader said that the decision taken by the Government was having an impact on individuals operating small-scale taxi services.

He urged the Government to protect the livelihoods of small-scale taxi operators already registered with the BIA. (Colombo Gazette)