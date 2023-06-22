Creator Incubator year two kicks off

Digital Turtles, a digital strategy and social advocacy agency based in Colombo, is excited to announce the start of Creator Incubator 2023. With its commitment to fostering creative talent and innovation, the program aims to provide comprehensive support and resources to aspiring individuals in their pursuit of content creation excellence. The programme acts as a launchpad for emerging talent, equipping them with the necessary skills, tools, and knowledge to succeed in the rapidly evolving content creation landscape.

Creator Incubator has been at the forefront of promoting creativity and innovation in the digital realm since its inception. During the first year of Creator Incubator, which successfully concluded in 2022, participating creators witnessed remarkable growth in their content channels. The creators were from diverse backgrounds covering all the provinces in the country, covering all three languages; English, Sinhala and Tamil. They utilized the program’s resources, workshops, and mentorship opportunities to enhance their skills and expand their reach. The invaluable guidance from industry experts played a pivotal role in their journeys. Additionally, each participant received a grant of USD 200, providing a financial boost that enabled them to invest in equipment, software, or marketing strategies, resulting in a positive impact on their content creation endeavors. Going into the second year in Sri Lanka, Creator Incubator aims to tap into the country’s rich pool of creative individuals and provide them with the guidance and mentorship needed to thrive in the industry.

“We are thrilled to announce the start of Creator Incubator 2023,” said Binuri Nanayakkara, Founder and CEO of Digital Turtles. “Our goal is to foster a vibrant and supportive ecosystem for aspiring content creators, providing them with the necessary skills, mentorship, and industry connections to turn their creative aspirations into successful careers. With Sri Lanka’s abundant talent and creativity, we are confident that this initiative will contribute significantly to the growth of the digital content landscape in the country and create a generation of youth that are using their content creation to make responsible, civic minded content.”

Following the success of its previous edition, Creator Incubator received over 1,000 applications for the program, demonstrating the increasing demand for comprehensive resources and mentorship in the content creation industry in Sri Lanka.

To cater to the diverse linguistic landscape of the country, the programme will conduct three online workshops in English, Sinhala, and Tamil. This inclusive approach ensures that aspiring content creators from various linguistic backgrounds have equal opportunities to participate and benefit from the program.

As with the previous edition, Creator Incubator will select 50 talented youth for the program. These selected individuals will have the opportunity to attend workshops held in both Colombo and Jaffna. By hosting workshops in multiple locations, Creator Incubator aims to reach aspiring creators across the country and provide them with the necessary training and guidance in their local communities.

The programme will offer a diverse range of resources, including intensive workshops, masterclasses, mentorship programs, networking opportunities, and access to state-of-the-art production facilities. Participants will receive guidance from industry experts, experienced content creators, and successful entrepreneurs, who will help them navigate the nuances of the industry and accelerate their growth. Along with this, the participants will also receive a grant of USD 200 to kick start their content creation journey. The programme is supported by the International Republican Institute (IRI) with funding from USAID.

Applications for the Creator Incubator program in Sri Lanka will open on June 16, 2023. Interested individuals can visit www.digitalturtles.com/apply to learn more about the program and submit their applications.