Underwater shipwreck museum setup at Colombo Port City

The Chinese funded Port City project which extends from the Central Business District of Colombo, showcases a profound commitment to environmental preservation through the development of extensive coastal and marine habitats, Port City Colombo said.

“A significant testament to this is a flourishing coral reef along the city’s 3.7km-long artificial breakwater. This thriving reef forms part of a wider reef conservation initiative aimed at addressing escalating environmental challenges. The initiative is also set to benchmark conservation efforts on a global, regional, and local scale,” Port City Colombo said.

In a world where coral reefs face escalating threats due to climate change and other environmental pressures, coral restoration projects like the one championed by Port City Colombo become crucial in facilitating ecosystem recovery.

Moreover, Port City Colombo said that it has taken a step further, establishing an artificial coral nursery that focuses on nurturing special species. The city has also creatively repurposed 13 decommissioned vessels to form an underwater shipwreck museum, located at the canal bed between the breakwater and the beach. This underwater attraction now serves as a thriving habitat for a wide variety of fish and marine life.

These initiatives, when fully realized, will not only enhance the speed and efficacy of coral reef restoration but will also strengthen the city’s coral resilience, benefiting future generations. They will provide unique research and development opportunities in coral preservation, drawing the attention of global scientists, researchers, and eco-conscious travelers.

By undertaking these projects, Port City Colombo is positioning itself as an attractive destination for marine tourism and as a hub of innovation for the protection and growth of coral species. In doing so, it reaffirms its role in leading environmental stewardship in Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)