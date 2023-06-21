Three people killed in multiple shootings reported in Sri Lanka

Three people were killed in multiple shootings reported in Sri Lanka between last night and this morning (Wednesday).

The shooting incidents were reported in Homagama, Kottawa and Kosgoda.

A 46-year-old man was shot dead at Niyandagala, in Homagama last night.

The Police said that gunmen had stormed his house and opened fire.

He succumbed to his injuries on admission to the Homagama Hospital.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man was shot dead in Kosgoda today.

The victim was identified as Vijith alias “Ran Mahaththaya”.

In another incident, a man was shot dead at a medical centre in Kottawa.

The gunmen had arrived on a motorcycle and carried out the crime this morning.

Investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)