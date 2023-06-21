Skin disease spreading among livestock in Nuwara Eliya

By K. Krishanthan

A skin disease is spreading among livestock in Nuwara Eliya and other parts of the Central Province.

Officials said that steps are being taken to contain the spread of the skin disease among livestock in the area.

The authorities said that the skin disease was also found among some livestock in Kandy.

The skin disease has been found to be spreading in parts of Nuwara Eliya, Matale, Pujapitiya.

Transporting of livestock from the affected areas to other areas has been temporarily suspended. (Colombo Gazette)