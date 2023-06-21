Sajith questions decision to allow Uber and Pick Me to operate at BIA

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today questioned the decision taken to allow Uber and Pick Me to operate at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Speaking in Parliament today the Opposition Leader said that the decision taken by the Government was having an impact on individuals operating small-scale taxi services.

He urged the Government to protect the livelihoods of small-scale taxi operators already registered with the BIA.

Premadasa said that he does not oppose improving services offered at the BIA not does he back any taxi mafia, but insisted that a proper procedure must be implemented to ensure small-scale taxi operators are not affected.

Former Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said that the decision to allow Uber and Pick Me to operate at the BIA was taken on a request made by tourists.

He noted that some tourists arriving in Sri Lanka prefer to order an Uber to travel to their destination.

Ranatunga insisted that small-scale taxi services will not be affected by the move. (Colombo Gazette)