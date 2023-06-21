Nathasha Edirisooriya remanded further, Bruno granted bail

Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya was ordered to be remanded further until 5th July while ‘SL VLOG’ owner Bruno Divakara was released on bail.

Edirisooriya and Divakara were produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today.

Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya was arrested in May for allegedly making comments disrespectful to Buddhism.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had received a complaint against Nathasha Edirisooriya, accusing her of insulting Buddhism, and Christianity during a stand-up comedy show

The owner of the YouTube channel SL VLOG had been remanded in May for publishing and promoting a controversial video by stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya.

Police Spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said that Bruno Divakara was arrested for aiding and abetting an illegal act committed by Edirisooriya. (Colombo Gazette)