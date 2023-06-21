Flight delays by SriLankan costing migrant workers their jobs

Flight delays by SriLankan Airlines is costing migrant workers their jobs in Korea, Labour Minister Manusha Nanayakkara said.

The Minister told Parliament that officials in Korea have given specific times when Sri Lankan migrant workers can be accepted at the airport.

He said that if there is a long delay then the migrant workers will not be accepted and they lose their jobs.

Nanayakkara said that one such group could not travel to Korea yesterday owing to a flight delay by Sri Lankan Airlines.

The Minister said that a decision has now been taken to commence Korean Air flights between Sri Lanka and Korea.

He said that the Korean Air flight to Sri Lanka is expected to commence in two months and migrant workers will be sent on those flights in future.

As a temporary measure, the Minister said that migrant workers will be sent to Korea via Singapore to avoid delays.

He said the migrant workers will travel to Singapore on SriLankan Airlines and from there they will travel to Korea on Korean Air. (Colombo Gazette)