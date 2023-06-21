Dullas feels Ranil bringing new Bill to control Sirasa TV

Former Minister Dullas Alahapperuma told Parliament today that he feels President Ranil Wickremesinghe is pushing for the Broadcasting Regulatory Commission legislation in order to control Sirasa TV.

Alahapperuma told Parliament that the President has an issue with the private television channel, Sirasa TV.

He suspects the Broadcasting Regulatory Commission Bill is the President’s attempt to act against the private TV channel.

The Government, however, insisted that there is no move to control the media through the Broadcasting Regulatory Commission Bill.

State Minister of Media Shantha Bandara said that when the Broadcasting Regulatory Commission is established the subject Minister will not be able to cancel the license of any channel as and when he wants.

He said that there will be a process that needs to be followed to take such action.

However, Minister Manusha Nanayakkara said that if someone spreads fake news then there needs to be a regulation to address that. (Colombo Gazette)