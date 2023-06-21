Core Group on Sri Lanka concerned over continued use of PTA

The Core Group on Sri Lanka is concerned over the continued use of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The Sri Lanka Core Group comprising Canada, Malawi, Montenegro, North Macedonia, the UK and the United States.

UK Human Rights Ambassador Rita French told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva during the ongoing 53rd Session of the Council that the Core Group welcomes Sri Lanka’s initial steps towards addressing concerns around land returns, long-term detentions and corruption.

“These steps can provide a basis to begin a process to protect the rights of all Sri Lankans, from all ethnic and religious communities,” she said.

However, Rita French said the Core Group on Sri Lanka remains concerned by the continued use of the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

“We acknowledge an ongoing effort to replace the PTA and urge the Government to ensure that terrorism legislation is consistent with Sri Lanka’s international obligations. We also call on the government to protect freedoms of expression and association,” Rita French said.

The Core Group said that as Sri Lanka takes forward its stated commitment to reconciliation, they stress the importance of transparency, accountability, inclusivity, and of building meaningfully on past work and recommendations that address the root causes of conflicts and impunity.

“It is crucial that Sri Lanka safeguards its representative democracy by maintaining voters’ confidence in the country’s electoral systems and ensuring the independence of its institutions and commissions,” Rita French said.

The Core Group also called on Sri Lanka to work with the High Commissioner and his office and remain ready to support Sri Lanka in addressing HRC resolution 51/1. (Colombo Gazette)