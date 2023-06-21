Air Seychelles commences flights to Sri Lanka

Air Seychelles, the national airline of the Republic of Seychelles, commenced twice weekly flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka today.

The inaugural flight landed in Colombo at 0350 hrs today, Wednesday 21 June 2023, after a short four-hour trip linking the two islands.

The flight is served by the airline’s Airbus A320 Neo aircraft with 12 business class and 156 economy class seats.

“We’re very excited about this opportunity to link Seychelles with Sri Lanka. A destination in its own right with excellent tourist, medical and trading opportunities which all Seychellois will benefit from. This service will drastically reduce current travel times and at prices much lower than currently seen in the market,” Air Seychelles’ Chief Commercial Officer, Charles Johnson said.

The Colombo service will also offer over 20+ connections through an interline partnership with Sri Lankan Airlines. This will make way for a convenient one-stop connection to numerous destinations in India, Bangladesh, and top tourist spots such as Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

“This new destination will reinforce our regional service and provide enhanced connectivity to the south-east asia region and beyond. This is a high potential market and we look forward to see what lies ahead,” Acting Chief Executive Sandy Benoiton said.

The Seychelles national carrier has been flying for over 45 years. Wholly owned by the Government of Seychelles, the carrier operates regionally from its home in Mahe to Tel Aviv, Johannesburg, Mumbai, Mauritius, and Maldives with its state-of-the-art Airbus A320NEO’s. Domestically the carrier operates up to 30 roundtrips a day to Praslin, the second largest island in the archipelago, along with various charters to other islands on its twin-otter fleet. (Colombo Gazette)