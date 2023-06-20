Yousmarg – An alternate paradise!

The Valley of Kashmir often referred to as the paradise on earth is famous for its enchanting beauty, pleasant and favourable climate. World-famous tourist places like Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Mughal Gardens, and Dodpathri is seeing a heavy rush of local and national visitors these days. A few weeks back Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan also shot a film ‘Dunki here alongside Taapsee Manu.’ Due to the abundance of snow-clad mountains, lofty hills, vast green meadows, and freshwater lakes and streams, Kashmir is the first choice of the majority of national and foreign tourists intending to spend the summer vacations in order to have some relaxing days post heavy and hectic busy days of their life.

To refresh minds and souls and to explore the unexplored natural beauty of our valley, our school Govt BHS Anderwan, Ganderbal went for a days outing to the world-famous Yousmarg of district Budgam. Students were anxious and craved for a picnic to a health resort a few weeks ago but the erratic weather conditions didn’t permit them to go for an excursion and finally, it was set on the 10th of June after reviewing the climatic conditions. The weather was kind enough to let us enjoy the day. A day before on Friday students were left free after Friday prayers to make some preparations for the outing and were directed to report school campus at 7:30 am sharp the next morning. However, to our utter astonishment and surprise, most of them had arrived an hour before. They were over joyous and excitement was apparent from their faces. It reminded me of my own studentship days when I would rarely have a sound sleep the night following which I had to go for an excursion. I would even keep my shoes and uniform close to my bed so that the following day there were least chances of time waste. I would like any other guy to wake up early in the morning and prepare for the outing. After assembling on the school campus, two local teachers namely Rafiq Sahib and Mushtaq Sahib lead them to the bus stop where they boarded the respective buses and started their journey exactly at 7:45 am. Four teachers of Arhama village were waiting for them at Arhama and the other four including me at Dursuma. The headmaster sahib of the institution joined us at Ganderbal since he is hailing from the historically important Tullamula village of the district. From Chanpora Srinagar onwards students got newer experiences in travel, architecture, and roadways.

Prior to this they seldom had travelled through such adorable and densely populated areas. While traveling from Ganderbal to Srinagar they chanted varied prayers and occasionally sang some melodious Hindi and Gojeri songs. Some even were so excited that they danced to tunes of soulful songs in the bus. Many talented guys with artistic abilities were discovered during the trip. From Nagam Chadoora the road leading to Chararishareef has signboards on both sides painted by the poetry of Sheikh Noor Din Noorani (RA).

Amid apple and cherry orchards finally we reached Chararishareef, the town of Sheikh Noor Din Noorani (RA) Before entering the shrine of Sheikh we took a cup of fresh warm Lipton tea in a local hotel. Children too were busy purchasing the items of their choice. We had to wait for some time at the main gate of the shrine as the honorable Chief Justice was there at that time and security agencies didn’t let people enter the shrine premises. They were allowed only after he came out. We spent an hour or two there, praying and seeking blessings. Chararishareef is the last resting place of the revered spiritual saint of the valley Sheikh Noor Din Noorani (RA). He has visited every corner of the valley preaching the noble teachings of God and through his poetry in his native language made people understand the principles and message of the Quran.

Dried pear slices, firepots, and many other things of Chararishareef are famous all over the valley. From Chararishareef we straight away moved to Yousmarg the meadow of Jesus according to some legends. 53 kilometers from the summer capital Srinagar, Yousmarg provides space for beautiful landscapes, young pine nurseries, green pastures, and heart-touching lotic and lentic water bodies. Nilnag, Doodhganga, and a nascent created artificial dam Sudri Mouj Dam add more to the beauty of the meadows. Nature has bestowed Yusmarg with pleasant flora and fauna. Yusmarg is often referred to as a trekker’s paradise. The vast green meadows of Yousmarg is adding to its enchanting beauty and cool climate. Both students and the teaching faculty after spending an hour in the green meadows went for lunch. There was a prediction of erratic weather but later it was kind enough for us and didn’t irritate us in any way. We enjoyed a lot at Yousmarg, students were overjoyed to move into vast green meadows and were busy taking selfies amid woods because, after a pretty long busy classwork, they felt somewhat free to enjoy the lap of nature. In Yousmarg the Doodhganga Nalla is famous for its crystal clear and pollution-free ice-cold water.

Every visitor enjoys trekking from Yousmarg meadows to Doodhganga Nalla to get mesmerized by its natural beauty. I along with my Headmaster took an opportunity to visit the site. We both enjoyed the trip and encountered both local and national visitors during our to and fro journey. After reaching the Doodhganga Nalla site we spent some memorable moments on the banks of Doodhganga Nalla. The glimpse of the dense woods freshened our minds and soul. We felt relaxed and realized the value of a serene atmosphere. Seeing others we too took out our cellphones and clicked some photos. Along the track, some temporary hotels erected by some unemployed youth compel every passerby to taste the famous Kashmiri salt tea ( Noen Chaai) along with the bread made from corn flour by women on traditional chullahs. It was 5:30 pm the moment we reached back Yousmarg main stop. Then we called all the students and directed them to board the buses to move towards Pakharpora where the famous shrine of Syed Ali Aali Balkhi ra is a must-visited place.

Whosoever visits Chararishareef and Yousmarg definitely visits this shrine also. We prayed Asar prayers there and bought Halwa paratha and other items for the home. After spending an hour there we finally turned back to our homes. While returning back, students didn't feel exhausted and tired but were pleased after a day's trip to Yousmarg. They enjoyed the buses even during the back journey and sang different songs. Their parents were eagerly waiting for them at Anderwan stop when we reached back at 10:35 pm.