Top military officer travelling with 7 vehicles despite crisis

By Easwaran Rutnam

A top military officer was seen travelling with seven vehicles in his convoy despite the economic crisis in the country, MP Chandima Weerakkody told Parliament today.

He said that he saw the convoy a couple of days ago while returning from Galle.

Weerakkody asked State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe who is approving funds for so many vehicles to be deployed for one top officer at a time the public are struggling to buy food.

The MP suspected that the convoy belonged to the current Army Commander, Vikum Liyanage.

However, State Minister Semasinghe said that he was not prepared to respond to the allegation raised by the MP. (Colombo Gazette)