Pulse Magazine and Galle Fort Hotel unveil Ropewalk, Sri Lanka’s first arrack-speciality bar

Pulse Magazine, the leading publication in showcasing Sri Lanka’s vibrant lifestyle, has taken a pioneering role by becoming the first media publication to partner with The Galle Fort Hotel for the launch of its brand new bar – Ropewalk.

Held on 17th June 2023, the ‘Murder Mystery Cocktail Party’ not only provided guests with a first look at the remarkable new bar, but also set the stage for an evening filled with suspense, intrigue and a delightful array of libations.

Ropewalk, Sri Lanka’s first arrack-speciality bar, is nestled within the renowned Galle Fort Hotel. This unique bar concept aims to present arrack, a traditional Sri Lankan spirit, in a modern light – featuring expertly crafted cocktails and contemporary Sri Lankan cuisine. The collaboration between Ropewalk and Pulse Magazine signifies a momentous milestone, as both entities join forces to offer a fresh perspective on arrack. The partnership also supports Ropewalk’s desire to convey the compelling Sri Lankan story through a blend of history, culinary excellence and innovative mixology.

Mr. Sachitha Kalingamudali, Editor-in-Chief of Pulse, expressed his delight at the success of the partnership and event. “Our recent event at the historic Galle Fort Hotel, in collaboration with Ropewalk, was a resounding success. Guests savoured an array of exquisite local cocktails and sumptuous dishes, all set against the backdrop of this iconic locale. The evening was a beautiful blend of history, fine dining, and local flavour – a testament to the unique experiences we aim to provide at Pulse. We extend our heartfelt thanks to The Galle Fort Hotel as we look forward to more such collaborations in the future.”

The spectacular cocktail event brought together the best of Pulse Magazine’s influence and Ropewalk’s innovative concept. As the first media publication to collaborate with Ropewalk, Pulse Magazine provided exclusive access to its esteemed audience, allowing them to be among the first to experience this ground-breaking establishment. The event brought a captivating blend of mystery, entertainment, and the thrill of exploring Ropewalk’s enticing array of cocktails.

“Ropewalk is Sri Lanka’s first arrack cocktail speciality bar, located in the iconic 300-year-old structure of The Galle Fort Hotel. I am thrilled to partner up with Pulse Magazine to showcase arrack in a modern light, in the form of crafted cocktails, accompanied by modern Sri Lankan cuisine. This is a great way to tell our Sri Lankan story,” stated Mr. Amrit Rajaratnam, Founder and Managing Director of Maitland & Knox Heritage Hotels.

In addition to marking the launch of Ropewalk, the ‘Murder Mystery Cocktail Party’ at The Galle Fort Hotel also showcased the potential of innovative collaborations between media publications and unique hospitality concepts.

Pulse Magazine’s partnership with The Galle Fort Hotel demonstrated its commitment to curating exceptional experiences for its readers and further solidified its position as a trendsetter in the sphere of Sri Lankan lifestyle.