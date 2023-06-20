President and Commonwealth chief discuss digitalisation

President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland discussed digitalisation and other issues, at a meeting held in London.

The meeting took place at Marlborough House in London during an ongoing visit by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

“The President and I discussed broadening the Commonwealth‘s partnerships, digitalisation, and Commonwealth Secretariat programmes like Commonwealth For Climate and the Blue Charter to enhance support to member countries,” Patricia Scotland said.

Meanwhile, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said that President Ranil Wickremesinghe met the Commonwealth Secretary-General during his visit to the U.K. and discussed the digitisation programs within the Commonwealth.

He also shared his strategies for addressing climate change and explored the potential involvement of the Commonwealth in these efforts. (Colombo Gazette)