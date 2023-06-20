Musical shows allowed to go beyond 10pm

Musical shows have been allowed to go beyond 10pm, Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said today.

A Circular issued earlier banned loudspeakers or other such devices from being used from 10 pm to 6 am the following day.

However, Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said that the Supreme Court had issued an order lifting the restrictions in response to a Fundamental Rights petition.

Accordingly, he said on Fridays and Saturdays musical shows can be held until 1.00AM and on Sundays until 12.30AM.

The Minister said that reasonable distance should be kept between the venue of such musical shows and hospitals or religious places. (Colombo Gazette)