Looking Forward to Participate in Int’l Yoga Day Celebrations with PM Modi: UNGA President

Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Amina J Mohammed, has said that she is looking forward to participating in the International Day of Yoga celebrations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Headquarters North Lawn in New York on June 21. Taking to Twitter, Mohammed said, “Looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week.”

PM Modi will start his first state visit to the US on June 20. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21. Earlier, UNGA President Csaba Korosi also expressed the same excitement.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Csaba Korosi stated, “I am looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week.” Earlier, on June 13, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the session of Yoga at the United Nations Secretariat in New York on June 21 this year.

He said that it will be a “very big deal”, adding that everybody in the world was quick to understand the importance of Yoga once International Yoga Day came into force.”International Yoga Day which came into force, I believe in 2015 was supported by 175 countries very – very quickly. Everybody I think in the world got on the board and understood, what an important and joyful day that is when we look at the international calendar. Yoga under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi who has really been pushing for international recognition of Yoga and supported the International Day, so the honourable Prime Minister will be leading this session of Yoga at the United Nations Secretariat on 21st June. I think it will be a big deal, Shombi Sharp said in an interview with ANI.

After celebrating Yoga Day in New York, the prime minister will then travel to Washington D.C., where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi will at the invitation of US Congressional Leaders, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer, address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22. On June 23, the prime minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and State Secretary Antony Bilnken.In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora. (ANI)