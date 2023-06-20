CID ordered to expedite probe into Dinesh Schaffter’s death

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has been ordered to expedite the investigations into the death of businessmen Dinesh Schaffter.

The order was issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today which also instructed the CID to obtain reports from the Government analyst on samples sent for testing.

The remains of Dinesh Schaffter were exhumed at the Colombo, Borella General Cemetery last month.

The remains were exhumed on a court order to conduct further investigations over the suspicious death.

Schaffter, was found in critical condition, tied inside his car at the Borella General Cemetery last December.

The 52-year-old businessman was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo General Hospital. He passed away while receiving treatment in hospital.

The Police said that Schaffter died from strangulation.

A 5-member committee appointed to investigate the death, had last month sought a court order to exhume the remains.

Former Sri Lanka Cricket Media Manager and commentator Brian Thomas was among those questioned over the death of businessman Dinesh Schaffter. (Colombo Gazette)