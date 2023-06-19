Warrant issued for arrest of Wimal Weerawansa

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of MP and former Minister Wimal Weerawansa.

The warrant was issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court for failing to appear in court in connection to the case over a protest staged in front of the UN office in Colombo in 2016.

Others accused in the case, Piyasiri Dissanayake, Mohammed Muzammil, Jayantha Samaraweera and Rojer Senevirathne appeared in court today while a lawyer appeared on behalf of MP Weerakumara Dissanayake and submitted a medical report on behalf of the MP.

The case was postponed for further hearing on 11 September 2023. (Colombo Gazette)