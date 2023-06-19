Sri Lanka distribute chicks among poultry farmers

Sri Lanka has begun distributing chicks among poultry farmers, the Trade Ministry said today.

The Trade Ministry said that the first stage of the islandwide program to increase the production of eggs commenced in Gampaha today.

Accordingly, the Trade Ministry distributed approximately 2300 chicks to selected poultry farmers today.

The Trade Ministry said that another 100,000 chicks are to be distributed in the near future.

The Government hopes to address the shortage of eggs in the market through the program. (Colombo Gazette)