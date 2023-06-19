Sabry denies allegations of busting millions on overseas visits

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry has denied allegations that he had busted millions of Rupees on overseas visits.

There were reports that the Foreign Minister spent millions of rupees on official trips overseas.

A tweet claimed that the information came to light through an application submitted by a journalist under the Right to Information Act (RTI) Act.

It was alleged that the Minister had spent the money on just 7 overseas visits.

Responding to the claims, the Minister said that the information was misleading and false.

“Absolutely misleading and false information. This is the total cost of 5 national delegations to UNGA, UN HRC(2) , IORA , ASEAN ARF. Two bilateral visits to US and Saudi Arabia. I led the delegation, apart from me 22 other officials have taken part in these deliberations,” the Foreign Minister tweeted. (Colombo Gazette)