Indian submarine and Pakistan Navy ship at Colombo Port

By Easwaran Rutnam

Indian Navy Submarine ‘Vagir’ and the Pakistan Naval Ship (PNS) ‘Tippu Sultan’ are both docked at the Colombo Port.

Vagir, which is the latest indigenous Kalvari-class submarine of the Indian Navy, is on an operational visit to Colombo from 19-22 Jun 2023 to commemorate the 9th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) under the theme of ‘Global Ocean Ring’.

The Commanding Officer of the Indian Naval submarine, Commander Divakar. S will call on Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva. Further, during the submarine’s visit the vessel would be open for visitors and school children.

The High Commission of India in coordination with Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre is scheduled to organize a grand event at Colombo Port to celebrate IDY on 21 June 2023 with participation of senior defence hierarchy and personnel from Indian and Sri Lanka Navies.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan ship is one of the four Type 054A/P Class Frigates built by Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding, China.

It is a multi-mission frigate fitted with highly sophisticated and state of the art weapons/ sensors including long range air surveillance radar, 3D radar, vertical launched SAMs, towed sonar/ decoys, long range super Sonic SSM, torpedoes and advanced EW systems. These systems provide PN with enhanced offensive-defensive combat capabilities to deter all forms of maritime threats. (Colombo Gazette)