Top businessman Tito Pestongee passed away

Leading businessman and Managing Director of Abans Group, Tito Pestongee passed away.

As Managing Director of Abans Group, Pestonjee was credited with taking the company to greater heights.

Pestonjee was conferred an Order of Merit by the South Korean Government in 2018 in recognition of his efforts in the retail arena, and maintaining bilateral relations between the East Asian nation and Sri Lanka.

In a recent interview with LMD, Tito Pestongee had said that Abans continues to operate with the vision of its founder – his trailblazing mother Aban Pestonjee – as its guiding principle by empowering customers and stakeholders to enjoy a better way of life. (Colombo Gazette)