Brazil wear all-black kit in anti-racism message

Brazil played in an all-black kit for the first half of their win against Guinea in Spain as part of an anti-racism campaign.

The South Americans abandoned their usual yellow colours for the 4-1 win at Espanyol’s stadium in Barcelona. It follows Brazil forward Vinicius Jr being the target of racist abuse multiple times in Spain while playing for Real Madrid in the past campaign.

Vinicius converted a late penalty to complete a routine win for his side.

The latest incident of the 22-year-old being racially abused in Spain came when Real Madrid played Valencia in May, with the Bernabeu club reporting the incident to the Spanish prosecutor’s office as a hate crime.

Earlier this month, seven men were punished for acts of racism towards the Brazilian.

Before Saturday’s match, both teams stood behind a banner which said “with racism, there is no game” in Portuguese.

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton made his Brazil debut and opened the scoring, tapping in a rebound after 27 minutes.

Rodrygo added a second only for Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy to pull a goal back before half-time.

Brazil switched to their usual kit of yellow shirts and blue shorts after the break and defender Eder Militao netted their third in the 47th minute before Vinicius scored his penalty. (BBC)