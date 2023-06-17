Navigating China’s Digital Silk Road: The Impact on Sri Lanka’s Digital Economy

Over the past few decades, the People’s Republic of China has made remarkable strides in advancing its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects. The BRI aims to foster cooperation and connectivity worldwide, particularly with Asian nations. Currently, the BRI encompasses more than 140 countries, and China is actively working towards establishing digital silk roads between these nations. The projected cost of BRI projects is estimated to exceed $1.3 trillion, with forecasts suggesting the completion of over 2,500 projects worth $3.7 trillion by 2027.

The Digital Silk Road, a key component of the Belt and Road initiative, represents an ambitious and challenging endeavor for China. The country seeks to secure a 60% share of global fiber-optic cable connections within the digital realm. Huawei Marine Networks, a Chinese tech company, exemplifies this ambition through its involvement in 98 projects across the Indo-Pacific, South Pacific, and Atlantic regions. These projects involve the installation of 59,488 kilometers of undersea cables.

Another significant milestone in the Digital Silk Road is the installation of a cross-border fiber optic cable in Pakistan, connecting East Africa and Europe. This project, undertaken in collaboration with Huawei Technologies, carries an estimated cost of $240 million. While fiber optic cable connections are vital for digital communication, concerns have arisen regarding potential threats to digital privacy from both public and private entities, particularly regarding the technologies employed by Huawei.

China aims to solidify its position as a global leader in next-generation cellular networks and 5G technology through its digital infrastructure efforts under the BRI. To date, the country has introduced digital infrastructure projects in over 80 countries, amounting to $79 billion in costs. Within Sri Lanka, the Digital Silk Road is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the country’s ICT infrastructure. Sri Lanka has demonstrated its potential to improve digital connectivity, digital marketing, and digital investment initiatives. However, analysis of the companies operating within Sri Lanka’s ICT infrastructure indicates the need for improvements in strategy, capability, organization, and culture to facilitate substantial digital transformation.

According to a study conducted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Sri Lanka’s digital economy is estimated at $3,469 million, accounting for approximately 4.37% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This estimation considers five components of the digital economy: ICT equipment, the semiconductor industry, telecommunication and internet access services, data processing, software, and other information services, online platforms (including e-commerce), and platform-enabled services.