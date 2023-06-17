Australia reaffirms support for LGBTQI community in Sri Lanka

Australia has reaffirmed its support for the LGBTQI community in Sri Lanka.

The Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Paul Stephens, and the staff of the High Commission celebrated Pride Month.

“I joined my colleagues to celebrate #PrideMonth and reaffirm our support for the #LGBTQI+ community in Sri Lanka and around the world. Happy Pride Month,” Stephens tweeted.

A number of events were held in Colombo in June to celebrate Pride Month.

Hundreds of members of Sri Lanka’s LGBTQ+ community paraded through the streets of the capital Colombo recently to mark the Pride month and demand an end to discrimination.

The marchers carried rainbow flags and placards calling for a ban of so-called conversion therapies, an end of police harassment of the LGBTQ+ community and equal treatment.

Sri Lanka’s laws still consider homosexuality a crime and a bill is pending before Parliament to decriminalize homosexuality. (Colombo Gazette)