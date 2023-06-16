Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premiers in Colombo

By Menaka Indrakumar

Scope Cinemas, in partnership with Liberty Cinemas Ltd., hosted an exclusive movie premiere of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” on June 8th at Colombo City Centre, one day before the movie’s official release in the United States, offering Sri Lankan patrons the exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of the cinematic experience.

Movie enthusiasts, Transformers fans, special guests and the media attended the highly anticipated premiere.

“As a cinema chain committed to delivering the best entertainment to our patrons, we are excited to offer Sri Lankan moviegoers the opportunity to be among the first in the world to experience this highly anticipated film,” said Chassy Cortes, Head of Marketing and Public Relations at Scope Cinemas. “It’s a fantastic way for fans to enjoy the Transformers universe on the big screen.”

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is the latest installment in the action-packed and visually stunning Transformers franchise.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the film showcases a thrilling new chapter in the beloved franchise, featuring a compelling storyline, state-of-the-art visual effects, and captivating performances.

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a 90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth.

Scope Cinemas

With an eye toward becoming Sri Lanka’s first multi-sensory luxury entertainment company, Scope Cinemas is on a constant push for excellence and innovation. By offering a service that rivals the standards of theater chains overseas, Scope is treating Sri Lankans to an unparalleled cinematic experience. From foundational aspects such as superior viewing formats and comfortable seating, to standout events including movie festivals and red-carpet premieres, Scope is creating a year-round season of moviegoing revelry.

Liberty Cinemas Limited

The company was established in March 1955 and is a leading importer of Hollywood movies since 1955 under the management of the late founder has an association spanning over five decades with Hollywood majors in the exhibition and distribution of English movies in this country. This Company is the local agent for NBC Universal Media Distribution Services Private Ltd., Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Lionsgate India LLP.

Liberty Cinemas Ltd. has imported and distributed some of the World class movies from Hollywood such as Transformers series, Fast and Furious, Mission Impossible, Minions- Despicable Me, Johnny English, Madagascar, Victoria and Abdul, How to Train Your Dragon, James Bond and many other Blockbuster Movies to be screened in future.

Liberty Cinema apart from being a leading importer as stated above also operated Liberty cinema the entertainment business expanded considerably. Liberty Cinema earned a reputation for exhibition of high-quality films and the patronage increased by leaps and bounds and most shows were house full ones. Patrons flock to the Liberty Cinema, not only because of the quality of the films exhibited, but also because of the modern facilities and prime site in which it is located. Liberty Cinema was first cinema in the island to be refurbished and equipped with the latest sound technology – 4 track digital stereo sounds to exhibit the film ‘Jurassic Park’, the highest grossing film hitherto exhibited in the country.

The vision and business acumen of Mr. Jabir Abdul Cader paid rich dividends and soon Ceylon Entertainments Ltd. and Liberty Cinemas Ltd. made a name for themselves as flourishing business enterprises.

For more information, visit www.scopecinemas.com.