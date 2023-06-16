By Menaka Indrakumar

With over 25 years of experience in the hair and skin care industry joint founders of British Cosmetics, Nirosha Jagodaarachchi and her husband Dimuth Jagodaarachchi, envisioned giving Sri Lanka the best beauty products and treatment that meet international standards.

While establishing the business, Nirosha decided to venture into beauty treatment together with hair and makeup and opened the BC Lifestyle Studio and Nail Studio.

“I have been working in the hair and beauty industry for the past 20 years. I started in 2002 and was the official distributor of Indola hair colour and OPI nail colour. We introduced the concept of nail technology in Sri Lanka, and I am proud of the achievement. Our growth and high standards in the market is yet untapped,” she said.

British Cosmetics has introduced vibrant and artistic nail designs to the market. Nirosha says at the time it was introduced it was a very niche market, and it remains the same even today.

“The standard had to be very high and it is still in demand. A lot of beauticians are learning the newest technology of nail art. It’s just not about learning. It’s important to learn from the best professionals in the industry. Beauticians and nail technicians must have standards, and be unique and creative. Through the studio, we were able to train and support several nail techs”.

Despite the issues faced in the past few years with businesses closing down and others struggling to survive, British Cosmetics has managed to stay afloat for years and it all comes down to sustainability.

“Sustainability comes with the expertise, and how you adapt to change. In the last few years, it has been constant change. Before we entered the professional industry, we imported and distributed multiple brands. Besides this, we took full ownership of the British brand “Prevense”, this gave us the edge to understand the industry better and venture to the next chapter in our business. We are proud of all that we have achieved and now we are into importing world-class brands to the local market and exporting our brands to the rest of the world,” she said.

She also said that they dont carry out promotions yet the nail studio is known through word of mouth, and for the service they offer.

“Our clients are loyal and have been with us since inception, they are our family. They have grown and evolved with us, and for that, we are truly humble. Our clients are inclusive of all opportunities. One very important thing is to have the right product that respects our vision. A quality product goes hand in hand with a quality service. In the industry is 50% your talent and 50% is the product you use. We have the best products to provide the best services”. The BC lifestyle salon offers the latest beauty, hair and makeup trends together with wellness and fitness. It’s a place to find everything related to beauty and skincare,” Nirosha said.

The studio is located at Mount Lavinia, Negombo, One Galle Face and Rajagiriya. (Leisure Plus / Colombo Gazette)