Stuart Broad in England team for first Test against Australia

England have preferred Stuart Broad over Mark Wood to join James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in their pace attack for the first Ashes Test.

Anderson has recovered from a groin injury and Robinson from an ankle problem to line up in the team to face Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali is in the XI after coming out of retirement to replace the injured Jack Leach.

England are looking to regain the Ashes they lost in 2017-18.

Captain Ben Stokes, who has been nursing a long-term left knee problem, bowled at full tilt in the nets in Birmingham on Wednesday.

However, with doubts lingering over Stokes’ fitness, England have opted for Broad’s big-game experience and resilience over the extra pace of Wood, who would only have been able to bowl short, sharp spells.

Both Anderson and Robinson sat out the Test against Ireland at Lord’s at the beginning of the month as they managed injuries picked up in county cricket.

For Anderson, England will want to avoid the situation that arose on the same ground four years ago, when he returned from an injury to play in the first Ashes Test, but managed only four overs before being ruled out for the rest of the series.

At 40 years and 321 days when the match starts on Friday, Anderson is set to become the oldest England player to open the bowling in an Ashes Test since George Geary in 1934.

In getting the nod over Wood, 36-year-old Broad will have the opportunity to add to his impressive record against Australia – no England bowler has taken more than his 131 Ashes wickets.

He will also resume his battle with Australia opener David Warner, whom he dismissed seven times in 10 innings during the 2019 series in this country.

Moeen, 36, retired from Test cricket in September 2021, but made himself available at the request of Stokes after left-armer Leach suffered a stress fracture in his back.

On Wednesday, Moeen missed training to collect his OBE at Windsor Castle for services to cricket.

The Warwickshire man will make his return on the ground where he played his last Ashes Test. Four years ago he struggled in England’s defeat at Edgbaston and was dropped.

Two of the England XI – opener Ben Duckett and number-five Harry Brook – will make their Ashes debuts.

England go into this series on the back of 11 wins in their past 13 Tests playing a swashbuckling style under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

They have not won any of the past three Ashes series but are also unbeaten at home since 2001.

Australia have not yet named their XI, with the only decision likely to be which two of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland join captain Pat Cummins in their pace attack. (BBC)