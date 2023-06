The Sri Lankan Rupee depreciated even further against the US Dollar today, with the buying rate reported at Rs. 311.60 and the selling rate reported at Rs. 328.92.

The Sri Lankan Rupee has been depreciating against the USD this week.

However, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said that the pubic do not need to panic.

He said the Government, through the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, will bring it under control. (Colombo Gazette)